Milan, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Monkey Rock Group Inc. (OTC Pink: MKRO), a US corporation organized under Delaware law, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Global United Logistic , Italian corporation organized under Italian law, controlled from through Sviluppo Dati S.r.l., an Italian firm specializing in payroll processing and accounting for logistics, signed acquisition contract for two new Mergers: FGL GLOBAL LOGISTICA LTDA and C-FREIGHT AGENCIAMENTOS INTERNACIONAIS LTDA .

On July 22th, 2024, Global United Logistic signed an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in FGL GLOBAL LOGISTICA LTDA (www.fglglobal.com) and C-FREIGHT AGENCIAMENTOS INTERNACIONAIS LTDS (https://cfreightlogistics.com) together generating approximately € 56 million in revenue with EBITDA of 34.1% .

Monkey Rock's strategic goal is to enhance production processes by integrating digitalization across all operations, leveraging Sviluppo Dati's expertise. The company is also dedicated to ecological transition, aiming to transform traditional logistics and transportation into green, zero-emission solutions.

Our President Giuseppe Esposito stated "We are pleased for these strategic and important transactions for Monkey Rock. These two additional acquisitions demonstrate the commitment to a strategic plan of growth and Global Presence for the Monkey Rock Group and where MKRO has confirmed to be ready and demonstrates its willing to establish its independent identity."

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Monkey Rock Group, Inc., (MKRO), certain of the plans and objectives of MKRO with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where MKRO operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, MKRO actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

