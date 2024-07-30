

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has initiated third-quarter earnings guidance while revising annual earnings outlook.



For the third-quarter, the company expects adjusted income of $1.75 to $1.85 per share, in line with the consensus estimate of $1.79 per share.



For the full year, Ecolab now expects adjusted income per share of $6.50 to $6.70, compared with the earlier outlook of $6.40 to $6.70 per share.



Analysts, on average, expect the firm to earn $6.57 per share, for the year.



Q2 Results:



Ecolab revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $490.9 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $329.7 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $481.5 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $3.985 billion from $3.852 billion last year.



ECL was trading down by 3.23 percent at $239.90 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $490.9 Mln. vs. $329.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.985 Bln vs. $3.852 Bln last year.



