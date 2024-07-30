

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in June, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-on-month in June, following a 0.3 percent fall in May.



Among categories, the largest monthly decline was observed in sales of clothing, footwear, and textiles, which fell by 9.7 percent. A 5.7 percent decrease was seen in sales of books, newspapers, and stationery.



Meanwhile, the biggest monthly volume increase was observed in sales of hardware, paints, and glass, by 5.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 1.8 percent in June, which was worse than the 0.5 percent decline a month ago.



At the same time, the sales value dropped 1.4 percent monthly, while it rose 0.2 percent annually in June.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX