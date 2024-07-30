Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Appointment of New Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

As part of the ongoing process of refreshment described in the Company's Annual Report & Accounts, the Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of William Hemmings as an independent, non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from Tuesday, 1 October 2024.

Mr Hemmings has extensive experience in the investment trust sector from his previous roles as Head of Closed End Funds and Head of Investment Companies at abrdn (formerly Aberdeen Asset Management PLC). He was also formerly a non-executive Director on the board of Primary Health Properties Plc and a Director of the Association of Investment Trust Companies.

On appointment, William will be a member of the Company's Audit & Risk Committee, the Nominations Committee and the Management Engagement & Remuneration Committee.

The Chair of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, Doug McCutcheon, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome William to the Board. We are very pleased to have someone with such significant experience in both portfolio management and also in the investment trust sector joining us as a Director."

Mr Hemmings' appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in July 2025.

Mr Hemmings currently holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

