Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 30thJuly 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 21st June 2024, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 22nd July 2024 to 26th July 2024 the following transactions:

Date Number of purchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 22 July 2024 39,000 11.7964 460,058.84 23 July 2024 37,000 11.8098 436,964.32 24 July 2024 109,000 10.2229 1,114,297.43 25 July 2024 120,000 9.6143 1,153,721.03 26 July 2024 125,000 9.3485 1,168,561.06 Total 430,000 10.0781 4,333,602.68

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V.



