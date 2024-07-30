DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 30-Jul-2024 / 17:27 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 March 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 30/07/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 4,802 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 746.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 740.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 745.6089

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 40,682,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,453,941 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 36,228,398. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

30 July 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 30 July 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 745.6089 4,802

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 313 740.00 09:47:32 00070812130TRLO0 XLON 35 746.00 15:54:28 00070833942TRLO0 XLON 1363 746.00 16:28:13 00070836091TRLO0 XLON 203 746.00 16:28:13 00070836092TRLO0 XLON 520 746.00 16:28:13 00070836093TRLO0 XLON 545 746.00 16:28:13 00070836094TRLO0 XLON 362 746.00 16:28:13 00070836095TRLO0 XLON 114 746.00 16:28:13 00070836096TRLO0 XLON 83 746.00 16:35:09 00070836437TRLO0 XLON 203 746.00 16:35:09 00070836438TRLO0 XLON 254 746.00 16:35:09 00070836439TRLO0 XLON 21 746.00 16:35:09 00070836440TRLO0 XLON 215 746.00 16:35:09 00070836441TRLO0 XLON 19 746.00 16:35:09 00070836442TRLO0 XLON 31 746.00 16:35:09 00070836443TRLO0 XLON 85 746.00 16:35:09 00070836444TRLO0 XLON 49 746.00 16:35:09 00070836445TRLO0 XLON 87 746.00 16:35:09 00070836446TRLO0 XLON 4 746.00 16:35:09 00070836447TRLO0 XLON 296 746.00 16:35:09 00070836449TRLO0 XLON

