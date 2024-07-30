

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid bets the Federal Reserve will come out with a dovish statement on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged tomorrow, but is very likely to sound dovish with regard to the outlook for future interest rate moves.



According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is currently an 89.6% chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point in September and a 10.1% chance of a half point rate cut.



Gold futures for August ended higher by $27.20 or about 1.14% at $2,405.00 an ounce.



Silver futures for August ended up $0.660 or about 2.38% at $28.365 an ounce, while Copper futures for September gained marginally to $4.0900 per pound.



A report released by the Conference Board showed consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved from a downwardly revised level in the month of July.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose to 100.3 in July from a downwardly revised 97.8 in June. Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to edge down to 99.5 from the 100.4 originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department released a report showing a slight decrease in job openings in the U.S. in the month of June. The report said job openings edged down to 8.18 million in June from an upwardly revised 8.23 million in May.



Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.03 million from the 8.14 million originally reported for the previous month.



Later in the week, the focus will shift to the Labour Department's closely watched monthly jobs report for July.



Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates on Wednesday while unexpected strength in U.K. services inflation has left the Bank of England's meeting on Thursday on a knife edge.



