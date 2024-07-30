

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) released earnings for second quarter in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $133.31 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $137.35 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $864.066 million from $829.552 million last year.



Match Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $133.31 Mln. vs. $137.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $864.066 Mln vs. $829.552 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $985 - $905 Mln



