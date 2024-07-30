

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):



Earnings: -$2.8 million in Q2 vs. -$6.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $6.1 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $634.2 million in Q2 vs. $703.1 million in the same period last year.



