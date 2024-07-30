

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $349.356 million, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $170.579 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.6% to $1.010 billion from $810.673 million last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $349.356 Mln. vs. $170.579 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.25 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.010 Bln vs. $810.673 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.00 to $14.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4.4 to $4.6 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX