

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $45 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $235 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $45 Mln. vs. $235 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.41 last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.61 to $2.81



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX