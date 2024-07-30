

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $141 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $176.2 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $148.9 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $1.066 billion from $1.170 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $141 Mln. vs. $176.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.066 Bln vs. $1.170 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.62-$1.72 Full year revenue guidance: $4.125-$4.200 Bln



