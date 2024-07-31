

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):



Earnings: -$7.4 million in Q2 vs. -$13.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $82.013 million in Q2 vs. $75.792 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.08-$0.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $81.5-$82.5 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $329-$331 Mln



