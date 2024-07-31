Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTC Pink: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2024. The Company is also pleased to present a general operational update regarding its assets and investments. All figures in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Unaudited Results for the Six-Month Period Ended May 31, 2024

For the six-month period ended May 31, 2024, the Company recorded a net loss of ($4.5) million vs. six-month period ended May 31, 2023, net loss of ($12.2) million. This represents a net change of $7.7 million.

For the three-month period ended May 31, 2024, the Company recorded a net loss of ($3.1) million vs the three-month period ended May 31, 2023, net loss of ($1.2) million. This represents a net change of $1.9 million.

Total loss from investments totalled ($20.7) million for the six-month period ended May 31, 2024, compared to loss of ($9.4) million for the six-month period ended May 31, 2023. This represents a net change of $11.3 million between periods.

Total loss from investments totalled ($21.6) million for the three-month period ended May 31, 2024, compared to income of $2.8 million for the three-month period ended May 31, 2023. This represents a net change of $24.4 million between periods.

The unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share is equal to $0.06 at May 31, 2024, vs. $0.89 at May 31, 2023.

"SOL remains steadfast and continues to assist its core portfolio companies in this volatile market as we do appreciation in the coming quarters," said Paul Kania, CFO and Interim CEO.

Portfolio Highlights for Q2 2024

Damon Motors Inc. (" Damon "), a global technology leader disrupting urban mobility, and makers of the award winning HyperSport electric motorcycle. Anchored by its proprietary electric powertrain, HyperDrive, Damon aims to set a new standard for motorcycle safety and sustainability worldwide. On October 23 rd , 2023, Damon announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with Inpixon Ltd., to undergo a reverse merger with a proposed spin-off entity of Inpixon, Grafiti Holding Inc., consisting of Inpixon Ltd.'s data analytics division based in the UK. On June 24, 2024, Damon Motors provided an update on its business combination. The merger will enhance Damon's capabilities and market reach, positioning the company for further growth in the electric motorcycle sector. The combined entity aims to leverage Grafiti's strengths to accelerate the development and production of Damon's high-performance electric motorcycles. With over US$88 million in pre-production reservations, this strategic move is expected to drive innovation and expand Damon's presence in the global market. In March 2024, Damon announced that it had taken a significant step towards full-scale commercialization by partnering with Swiss die casting company, Aluwag AG and Taiwan-based advanced manufacturing company, Fukuta Elec & Mach. Co. Together, these companies will help Damon produce its innovative die-cast battery case and compact motor-gearbox at scale. Visit www.damon.com .

Kiwi Campus Inc. (" Kiwibot "), a robotic last-mile delivery service, is operating more than 550 robots in over 35 locations across the United States as well as in Dubai. Kiwibot has also signed an agreement for an additional 1,200 robots with Careem in Dubai for last-mile food delivery services. Careem is Uber's food delivery service in the Middle East. In April 2024, Kiwibot acquired Auto Mobility Solutions, a Taipei-based company specializing in chips for robotics and autonomous driving. Kiwibot aims to enhance its capabilities by integrating Auto's technology into its AI-powered robotics and expand into Asia, leveraging Auto's presence in Taiwan and China to extend beyond college campuses. In December 2023, it announced a $10 million deal with Swiss-based Kineo finance to invest in their fleet of autonomous robots. Prior to the deal, Kiwibot signed a $20 million contract with food services giant, Sodexo, to deploy more than 1,200 delivery "Kiwibots" across 50 college campuses in the US. Sodexo is a global food services and facilities company in more than 80 countries that operates in college campuses across the United States. Visit www.kiwibot.com .

Onet Global Inc. (" Navier "), a long-range, high-speed electric hydrofoiling boat manufacturer is beginning production on its 30-foot, all-electric Navier 30 model for direct consumer sales. Investors include Boston-based NextView Ventures and Propeller VC, as well as Cambridge-based co-creator of the Android operating system Rich Miner, and Google co-founder Sergey Brin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently spotted taking the sleek-looking Navier prototype for a test drive in San Francisco Bay. In 2023, Navier announced the start of its pilot program with San Francisco Water Taxi. In January 2024, Navier announced a new partnership with Stripe. Under the agreement, Stripe will pay Navier to shuttle employees from Larkspur to its office near Oyster Point, both reducing emissions and hours of commuting time. The Bay Area pilot program shows how smaller hydrofoil vehicles can ease traffic jams in coastal cities in a cheaper and more efficient way than traditional ferry systems. Navier has also partnered with the United States Department of Defense to provide cutting edge technologies for maritime applications. Visit www.navierboat.com .

Core Scientific, Inc. (" Core Scientific "), the Texas-based bitcoin mining firm announced on January 23, 2024, that it had successfully completed its Chapter 11 reorganization, re-emerging with a strengthened balance sheet. The listing of its common stock, tranche 1 warrants and tranche 2 warrants on the NASDAQ under the symbols CORZ, CORZW, and CORZZ, respectively, occurred on January 24, 2024. Over the first half of 2024, Core Scientific's management has made progress to diversify its revenue streams into the Secured High-Powered Computing segment, providing hosting services for digital infrastructure. In June 2024, it signed an agreement with CoreWeave for $4.7B over a 12-year period to host 200MW of alternative computing power at its Austin, Texas facility. Core Scientific will modify existing sites to host CoreWeave's NVIDIA GPUs and allow for AI and other applications with demanding energy requirements. In September 2022, SOL Global invested US$11.3 million in senior secured convertible notes. As part of the restructuring plan, SOL received convertible notes and stock valued at approximately US$1.203 for every US$1.00 of principal, comprising a mix of common shares and convertible notes. In total, SOL received 1,470,838 shares and convertible notes with a principal value of US$6,333,067. Additionally, SOL Global obtained 1,455,396 units of contingent liability rights, tradable under the symbol CORZR. Visit www.corescientific.com .

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. ("Zapata AI"). On July 14, 2024, Zapata AI announced its expansion into the automotive sector through a strategic partnership with Andretti Autosport. This collaboration aims to leverage Zapata AI's advanced generative AI capabilities to enhance performance and efficiency in Andretti's racing operations. The partnership highlights a significant step in integrating cutting-edge AI technology with high-performance automotive applications, promising innovative advancements in the racing industry. Zapata AI is an industrial generative AI software company using advanced algorithms that leverage quantum techniques and have the potential to revolutionize existing AI solutions. Zapata AI currently has a commercial partnership with Andretti Autosport, in which Zapata AI's Orquestra® platform provides the Andretti INDYCAR® team with real-time analytics to inform race strategy and deliver performance edges. Visit www.zapata.ai .

Build a Rocket Boy Ltd. , a Scotland-headquartered game development company founded by former lead developer of the Grand Theft Auto franchise Leslie Benzies, announced January 17, 2024, it had raised $110 million in a Series D round of funding ahead of commercial launch. The company has pitched community-driven gaming with an immersive open-world platform. Build a Rocket Boy's Series D round was led by New York-based investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, with participation from NetEase Games, Galaxy Interactive, Endeavor, Alignment Growth, Woodline Partners and GTAM Partners, among others. SOL Global participated in the Series C round in January 2022, through an investment in the amount of US$2 million through a third-party LP. Visit www.buildarocketboy.com .

Jones Soda Co. (" Jones Soda "). On March 14, 2024, Jones Soda announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company continued to gain market share in its core soda business with the addition of new partners across its distribution. Revenue increased 29% to $5.0 million compared to $3.9 million year over year. Net loss improved to $1.2 million, or $(0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.01) per share. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $(1.0) million compared to $(1.1) million in the same period. Visit www.jonessoda.com .

Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC"). On July 11, 2024, SBBC increased its revenue guidance for TRUBAR and secured new financing to support the brand's market expansion. This strategic move aims to enhance TRUBAR's market presence and growth potential, leveraging the new funds to bolster distribution and marketing efforts. The updated revenue forecast reflects the company's confidence in TRUBAR's performance and future prospects in the health and wellness sector. As a result of TRUBAR exceeding the bar category sales velocities at Costco, TRUBAR was able to access national distribution at Costco during the previous quarter. Visit www.simplybetterbrands.com.

Real Estate Update

The 2400-2500 North Miami Avenue is set to be the most prestigious residential address in Wynwood with a thoughtful and diverse unit mix, an abundance of amenities, significant office space in a submarket eager for continued deliveries and activated ground-floor destination retail space. The project includes total floor area of 900,000+ square feet and a total residential unit count of 542 apartments, including a mix of unit types ranging from Studios to 2+ Bedrooms with 196 units under 650 square feet and 346 units that exceed 650 square feet. The project is designed to incorporate a wide array of indoor and outdoor amenities, reflecting the unique scale and culture of the Wynwood area. The prime location of the site provides residents with immediate access to beautifully landscaped parks, a variety of indoor and outdoor dining options including food halls, and top-tier shopping destinations. The Company owns 28.12% of the project indirectly. Visit www.livwrk.com .

Debenture

As of June 30, 2024, the company reduced the debenture balance to $18,896,029 from $20,610,880. The company has re-paid $1,714,851 in debenture loan for the current fiscal year.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is a diversified international investment and private equity holding company. Its investment partnerships range from minority positions to large strategic holdings and advisory mandates. Key business segments include electric mobility, digital asset technology, esports & gaming, new age wellness, and residential commercial real estate.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes references to net asset value, which is a financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Net asset value is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities at a specific date. The Company believes this non-IFRS measure does not only provide management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provides meaningful supplemental information to investors. In particular, management believes this financial measure can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding the performance of the Company and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers. Investors are cautioned that this non-IFRS measure should not be construed as an alternative to the measurements calculated in accordance with IFRS as, given the non- standardized meaning, it may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

NAV Breakdown Summary





31-May-24



31-May-23

Investments includes Convertible Debt & Prom Note

73,427,049



134,455,718

Cash

21,170



354,365

Other Assets

3,741,465



2,219,586

Income tax recovery

8,327,845



-

Severance payable

(23,731,251 )

(28,324,998 ) Taxes payable

(11,161,204 )

(18,561,300 ) Debenture

(19,494,433 )

(11,159,926 ) Term Loan

(10,802,574 )

(9,577,726 ) Other Liabilities

(17,117,918 )

(20,370,767 ) Total

3,210,148



49,034,952











Diluted Shares

56,058,981



55,273,981











NAV

0.06



0.89













