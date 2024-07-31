

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for a decline of 4.2 percent following the 3.6 percent increase in May.



On a yearly basis, industrial output slumped 7.3 percent after rising 1.1 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it fluctuates indecisively but has weakened.



