Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) indicates that its half year financial report as of June 30th, 2024, is available as from today, at:

https://legrandgroup.com/en

Key financial dates

2024 Capital Markets Day: September 24, 2024 London (UK)

London (UK) 2024 nine-month results: November 7, 2024

"Quiet period 1 " starts October 8, 2024

"Quiet period " starts October 8, 2024 2024 annual results: February 13, 2025

"Quiet period 1 " starts January 14, 2025

"Quiet period " starts January 14, 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2025

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs).

Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

__________________________________

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240730967461/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations financial communication

Ronan MARC (Legrand)

+33 1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

Tiphaine RAFFRAY (TBWA)

+33 6 58 27 78 98

tiphaine.raffray@tbwa-corporate.com