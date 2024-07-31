JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's reports half-year results 2024

Strong, broad-based performance across top-line, profitability and cash flow



Key items1

Organic sales up +3.6% (5-yr CAGR: +5.0%), driven by +2.4% price and +1.2% volume/mix

Reported sales up +5.6% to EUR 4,210 million

Organic adjusted gross profit up +9.0%

Organic adjusted EBIT up +17.5% (5-yr CAGR: +4.4%); A&P slightly up organically

Free cash flow of EUR 315 million; net leverage at 3.1x

Underlying EPS of EUR 0.76; Basic EPS of EUR 0.74

FY 24 outlook raised





A message from Luc Vandevelde, Interim CEO of JDE Peet's

"I am very pleased with this strong set of results for the first half of 2024. We delivered robust, broad-based performance across top-line, profitability and cash flow, despite operating in a challenging environment that continues to be characterised by rising green coffee prices and a growing demand for more affordable offerings.

In the first half, we continued to make good progress in our strategic priorities, achieving double-digit growth in E-commerce and China, continued good performance for Peet's and L'OR Barista. The integration of Maratá and Caribou is also well underway, with both delivering results that are in line with our expectations.

This overall strong performance underscores the strength of our business, bolstered by our multi-channel approach, diverse high-quality product offerings, powerful brands, leading market positions, and the resilience of our organisation.

Given our strong H1 performance and our expectations for H2 - including the continued inflation and volatility in green coffee prices and the additional pricing this will require - we are confident in raising our full-year outlook across top-line, profitability and cash flow, also enabling us to bring down our net leverage to below 3x within 12 months after closing Maratá and Caribou."

Outlook 2024

Taking into account the strong performance in H1 24 as well as the expectations for H2, including the continued inflation and volatility in green coffee prices and the additional pricing this will require, the company increases its outlook for full-year 2024:

Organic sales growth at the higher end of its medium-term range of 3 - 5% (increased);

Organic adjusted EBIT growth of around 10% (increased);

Free cash flow of at least EUR 850 million (increased);

Net leverage below 3x (improved);

Stable dividend (unchanged)





Sustainability

JDE Peet's continues to demonstrate resilience and agility as a responsible and sustainable company, delivering financial and operational results while advancing on our ESG objectives.

In the first half of 2024, JDE Peet's aligned its GHG emissions reduction ambition to be net-zero in 2050, including the new Forestry, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) target, and validated by SBTi:

A 43% reduction in absolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030 2

A 30% reduction in absolute forest, land and agriculture (FLAG) emissions by 2030 2

25% reduction in absolute Scope 3 emissions by 2030, from a 2020 base year (industrial non-FLAG).





We also continue to progress on our preparedness for the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). This new regulation requires companies to demonstrate as of January 2025, that, among others, all green coffee imports into the EU, have not been harvested from land deforested after 31 December 2020 (the EUDR cut-off date). In collaboration with Enveritas, we initiated a groundbreaking project in 2023 to map coffee-related deforestation globally. To date, more than 90% of the world's coffee growing-areas have been mapped, revealing that less than 0.07% of the coffee-related plots show deforestation after 31 December 2020. We are engaging with local operators, governments, NGOs and farmers in multiple countries to effectively mitigate and prevent deforestation.

FINANCIAL REVIEW HALF-YEAR 2024

in EUR million (unless otherwise stated)





6M 2024

6M 2023

Organic Reported change change Sales 4,210 3,988 3.6% 5.6% Gross Profit 1,683 1,542 8.5% 9.1% Adjusted gross profit1 1,636 1,490 9.0% 9.8% Operating profit 672 323 104.9% 108.0% Adjusted EBIT1 692 581 17.5% 19.2% Profit for the period 360 193 - 86.5% Underlying profit for the period1 370 411 - -10.0% Basic EPS (EUR)2 0.74 0.41 - 80.5% Underlying EPS (EUR)1,2,3 0.76 0.85 - -10.6% 1 Alternative Performance Measure. Refer to Reconciliation of non-IFRS information on page 7 2 Based on weighted average number of shares outstanding 3 Underlying earnings (per share) exclude all adjusting items (net of tax)

Total reported sales increased by 5.6% to EUR 4,210 million. Excluding a -1.8% effect related to foreign exchange and 3.9% related to scope and other changes, sales increased by 3.6% on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was driven by a price effect of 2.4% and a volume/mix effect of 1.2%. In-Home sales increased organically by 3.4% and in Away-from-Home by 4.2%. The 5-year organic CAGR for sales was 5.0%.

Total adjusted EBIT increased organically by 17.5% to EUR 692 million. The increase was driven by an organic increase of 9.0% in adjusted gross profit, including a one-off EUR 16 million insurance payout related to a warehouse issue that impacted performance at Peet's in H1 23, and disciplined cost control. A&P was broadly around the same level as in the same period last year, increasing slightly on an organic basis. The 5-year organic CAGR for adjusted EBIT was 4.4%. Including the effects of foreign exchange and scope changes, adjusted EBIT increased by 19.2%. Operating profit more than doubled to EUR 672 million, which is partially explained by EUR 238 million lower adjusting items compared to the same period last year.

Profit for the period increased by 86.5% to EUR 360 million. Underlying profit - excluding all adjusting items net of tax - decreased by 10.0% to EUR 370 million. This performance was mainly driven by an unfavourable non-cash, non-tax deductible impact of EUR 113 million from a fair value change in the company's equity derivatives, due to the decrease in the share price in H1 24. Excluding the aforementioned fair value change, the underlying effective tax rate would have been around 25% and underlying profit would have been EUR 483 million, or 17.5% higher than in H1 23.

Free cash flow was EUR 315 million in the first half of 2024.

Net debt increased by EUR 890 million to EUR 4,780 million in the first half of 2024, which was driven by the transaction considerations related to Maratá and Caribou. As a result, net leverage was 3.1x net debt to adjusted EBITDA at the end of H1 24.

JDE Peet's' liquidity position remains strong, with total liquidity of EUR 2.7 billion consisting of a cash position of EUR 1.2 billion (excluding restricted cash) and available committed RCF facilities of EUR 1.5 billion.





1 This press release contains Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), which are not recognised measures of financial performance under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these APMs to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, refer to Reconciliation of non-IFRS information on page 7.

2 from a 2020 base year



About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,100 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2023, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com .

