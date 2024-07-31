Anzeige
WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Frankfurt
30.07.24
17:20 Uhr
30,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED BELGIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED BELGIUM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,70030,70007:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2024 07:34 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vastned Belgium publishes the agenda for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of September 25, 2024

Vastned Belgium today publishes the convocation and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday 25 September 2024 at 2.00 pm at the registered office of the Company1, Generaal Lemanstraat 61, 2018 Antwerp in connection with the reverse cross-border legal merger in which Vastned Retail (Vastned Retail N.V., Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN) will merge with and into Vastned Belgium (the 'Merger').

1As of 1 September 2024, the registered office of Vastned Belgium will be moved to Generaal Lemanstraat 61, 2018 Antwerp.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Convocation and agenda (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/31c63fb6-3b8a-4e2b-ad30-6f726a291ff6)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
