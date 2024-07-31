

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income grew 5 percent to 472 million euros from last year's 451 million euros.



Basic earnings per share were 0.42 euro, higher than 0.40 euro a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 0.52 euro, compared to 0.55 euro last year.



Adjusted EBIT grew 9 percent from last year to 825 million euros, and margin improved to 15.2 percent from 14.6 percent a year earlier.



Revenue for the quarter increased 4.3 percent to 5.42 billion euros from 5.20 billion euros in the prior year. Comparable revenues also increased 4.3 percent, despite continued order delays in China.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its expectation of comparable revenue growth of between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent and adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2.10 euros and 2.30 euros.



The company sees comparable revenue growth between 5.0 percent and 7.0 percent excluding revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.



