

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro69.1 million, or Euro2.19 per share. This compares with Euro57.9 million, or Euro1.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to Euro1.309 billion from Euro1.122 billion last year.



Krones AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): Euro69.1 Mln. vs. Euro57.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): Euro2.19 vs. Euro1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro1.309 Bln vs. Euro1.122 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: Growth of 9% to 13%



