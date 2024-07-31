

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) reported that its consolidated net income for first half of 2024 fell by 1.4% year-on-year to 836 million Swiss francs.



Consolidated operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down by 1.0% in a year-on-year comparison to 2.279 billion francs. Excluding non-recurring items and at constant exchange rates, the decrease comes to 1.1%.



The Group revenue remained almost stable at 5.454 billion francs, which translates to an increase of 0.8% at constant exchange rates.



Swisscom still expects revenue of around 11.0 billion francs, EBITDA of 4.5 billion francs to 4.6 billion francs and capital expenditure of around 2.3 billion francs for 2024. Subject to achieving its targets, Swisscom plans to propose payment of an unchanged attractive dividend of 22 francs per share for the 2024 financial year at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.



By the end of 2025, fibre-optic coverage is expected to increase from the current approximate figure of 49% to 57% and to 75-80% by the end of 2030.



