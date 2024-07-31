

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) reported second quarter net income from continuing operations of 211 million euros compared to 96 million euros, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.09 euros compared to 0.48 euros. Operating profit increased to 346 million euros from 176 million euros.



Second quarter net sales were 5.82 billion euros, up 8.9%. Currency-neutral revenues increased 11% compared to the prior year, driven by adidas brand posting 16% growth.



On July 16, adidas raised its top- and bottom-line guidance. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to increase at a high-single-digit rate in 2024. Previously, guidance was to increase at a mid- to high-single-digit rate. The company's operating profit is now expected to reach a level of around 1.0 billion euros. Previously guidance was to reach a level of around 700 million euros.



The company said it continues to expect unfavorable currency effects to weigh significantly on its profitability in the current year. The effects are negatively impacting both reported revenues and the gross margin development in 2024. The company noted that its mid-term EBIT margin target of 10% is achievable despite external challenges.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX