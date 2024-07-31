DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 July 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 30 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9180 GBP1.6100 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8960 GBP1.5960 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9039 GBP1.6029

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,912,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,258 1.9000 XDUB 08:43:35 00029117459TRDU1 2,047 1.9000 XDUB 08:43:35 00029117460TRDU1 2,018 1.9000 XDUB 08:43:35 00029117461TRDU1 2,114 1.9000 XDUB 09:05:49 00029117660TRDU1 741 1.8980 XDUB 09:40:01 00029117794TRDU1 1,399 1.8980 XDUB 09:40:01 00029117795TRDU1 2,039 1.8980 XDUB 09:40:01 00029117796TRDU1 602 1.8960 XDUB 10:29:29 00029118012TRDU1 1,983 1.8960 XDUB 10:29:29 00029118013TRDU1 1,000 1.8960 XDUB 10:29:29 00029118014TRDU1 356 1.8960 XDUB 10:29:29 00029118015TRDU1 2,324 1.9000 XDUB 11:34:08 00029118206TRDU1 2,336 1.9000 XDUB 11:34:55 00029118209TRDU1 2,093 1.8960 XDUB 11:42:02 00029118235TRDU1 2,083 1.8960 XDUB 11:42:02 00029118236TRDU1 1,343 1.9020 XDUB 12:46:29 00029118426TRDU1 4,080 1.9000 XDUB 12:52:13 00029118428TRDU1 1,998 1.9000 XDUB 12:52:13 00029118429TRDU1 1,968 1.9060 XDUB 13:42:10 00029118526TRDU1 1,951 1.9060 XDUB 13:42:10 00029118527TRDU1 1,949 1.9060 XDUB 13:42:10 00029118528TRDU1 2,045 1.9100 XDUB 14:22:33 00029118659TRDU1 1,371 1.9040 XDUB 14:25:03 00029118686TRDU1 1,948 1.9040 XDUB 14:25:03 00029118687TRDU1 2,025 1.9180 XDUB 14:41:56 00029118979TRDU1 2,044 1.9160 XDUB 14:42:04 00029118980TRDU1 2,178 1.9140 XDUB 15:02:01 00029119057TRDU1 2,007 1.9120 XDUB 15:11:20 00029119091TRDU1 2,267 1.9120 XDUB 15:20:17 00029119150TRDU1 2,208 1.9100 XDUB 15:20:17 00029119151TRDU1 2,096 1.9080 XDUB 15:29:25 00029119252TRDU1 2,111 1.9020 XDUB 15:42:43 00029119277TRDU1 2,366 1.9080 XDUB 15:59:18 00029119346TRDU1 1,965 1.9060 XDUB 16:17:27 00029119436TRDU1 473 1.9040 XDUB 16:18:00 00029119447TRDU1 1,816 1.9040 XDUB 16:18:00 00029119448TRDU1 2,398 1.9040 XDUB 16:20:57 00029119476TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,820 1.5980 XLON 08:45:40 00029117471TRDU1 1,773 1.5980 XLON 08:45:40 00029117472TRDU1 3,495 1.6000 XLON 09:40:01 00029117793TRDU1 1,488 1.5960 XLON 10:33:51 00029118033TRDU1 49 1.5960 XLON 10:33:51 00029118034TRDU1 4 1.5960 XLON 10:33:51 00029118035TRDU1 1 1.5960 XLON 10:33:51 00029118036TRDU1 44 1.5960 XLON 10:33:51 00029118037TRDU1 4 1.5960 XLON 10:33:51 00029118038TRDU1 1 1.5960 XLON 10:33:51 00029118039TRDU1 174 1.5960 XLON 10:33:51 00029118040TRDU1 49 1.6000 XLON 12:02:11 00029118246TRDU1 1,987 1.6000 XLON 12:03:49 00029118247TRDU1 409 1.6020 XLON 12:59:32 00029118443TRDU1 1,508 1.6020 XLON 12:59:32 00029118444TRDU1 1,722 1.6080 XLON 13:40:11 00029118522TRDU1 1,828 1.6040 XLON 13:42:10 00029118529TRDU1 1,707 1.6040 XLON 14:05:07 00029118571TRDU1 1,777 1.6080 XLON 14:23:46 00029118665TRDU1 1,927 1.6100 XLON 14:42:04 00029118981TRDU1 1,776 1.6060 XLON 15:11:53 00029119092TRDU1 286 1.6080 XLON 15:13:45 00029119101TRDU1 294 1.6080 XLON 15:13:45 00029119102TRDU1 266 1.6080 XLON 15:13:45 00029119103TRDU1 1,691 1.6060 XLON 15:29:25 00029119251TRDU1 1,766 1.6020 XLON 16:18:00 00029119446TRDU1 2,154 1.6020 XLON 16:21:05 00029119478TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 337468 EQS News ID: 1957501 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1957501&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)