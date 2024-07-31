Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
31.07.24
08:06 Uhr
1,900 Euro
+0,006
+0,32 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8841,94409:44
Dow Jones News
31.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9180     GBP1.6100 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8960     GBP1.5960 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9039     GBP1.6029

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 639,912,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,258      1.9000        XDUB     08:43:35      00029117459TRDU1 
2,047      1.9000        XDUB     08:43:35      00029117460TRDU1 
2,018      1.9000        XDUB     08:43:35      00029117461TRDU1 
2,114      1.9000        XDUB     09:05:49      00029117660TRDU1 
741       1.8980        XDUB     09:40:01      00029117794TRDU1 
1,399      1.8980        XDUB     09:40:01      00029117795TRDU1 
2,039      1.8980        XDUB     09:40:01      00029117796TRDU1 
602       1.8960        XDUB     10:29:29      00029118012TRDU1 
1,983      1.8960        XDUB     10:29:29      00029118013TRDU1 
1,000      1.8960        XDUB     10:29:29      00029118014TRDU1 
356       1.8960        XDUB     10:29:29      00029118015TRDU1 
2,324      1.9000        XDUB     11:34:08      00029118206TRDU1 
2,336      1.9000        XDUB     11:34:55      00029118209TRDU1 
2,093      1.8960        XDUB     11:42:02      00029118235TRDU1 
2,083      1.8960        XDUB     11:42:02      00029118236TRDU1 
1,343      1.9020        XDUB     12:46:29      00029118426TRDU1 
4,080      1.9000        XDUB     12:52:13      00029118428TRDU1 
1,998      1.9000        XDUB     12:52:13      00029118429TRDU1 
1,968      1.9060        XDUB     13:42:10      00029118526TRDU1 
1,951      1.9060        XDUB     13:42:10      00029118527TRDU1 
1,949      1.9060        XDUB     13:42:10      00029118528TRDU1 
2,045      1.9100        XDUB     14:22:33      00029118659TRDU1 
1,371      1.9040        XDUB     14:25:03      00029118686TRDU1 
1,948      1.9040        XDUB     14:25:03      00029118687TRDU1 
2,025      1.9180        XDUB     14:41:56      00029118979TRDU1 
2,044      1.9160        XDUB     14:42:04      00029118980TRDU1 
2,178      1.9140        XDUB     15:02:01      00029119057TRDU1 
2,007      1.9120        XDUB     15:11:20      00029119091TRDU1 
2,267      1.9120        XDUB     15:20:17      00029119150TRDU1 
2,208      1.9100        XDUB     15:20:17      00029119151TRDU1 
2,096      1.9080        XDUB     15:29:25      00029119252TRDU1 
2,111      1.9020        XDUB     15:42:43      00029119277TRDU1 
2,366      1.9080        XDUB     15:59:18      00029119346TRDU1 
1,965      1.9060        XDUB     16:17:27      00029119436TRDU1 
473       1.9040        XDUB     16:18:00      00029119447TRDU1 
1,816      1.9040        XDUB     16:18:00      00029119448TRDU1 
2,398      1.9040        XDUB     16:20:57      00029119476TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,820      1.5980        XLON     08:45:40      00029117471TRDU1 
1,773      1.5980        XLON     08:45:40      00029117472TRDU1 
3,495      1.6000        XLON     09:40:01      00029117793TRDU1 
1,488      1.5960        XLON     10:33:51      00029118033TRDU1 
49        1.5960        XLON     10:33:51      00029118034TRDU1 
4        1.5960        XLON     10:33:51      00029118035TRDU1 
1        1.5960        XLON     10:33:51      00029118036TRDU1 
44        1.5960        XLON     10:33:51      00029118037TRDU1 
4        1.5960        XLON     10:33:51      00029118038TRDU1 
1        1.5960        XLON     10:33:51      00029118039TRDU1 
174       1.5960        XLON     10:33:51      00029118040TRDU1 
49        1.6000        XLON     12:02:11      00029118246TRDU1 
1,987      1.6000        XLON     12:03:49      00029118247TRDU1 
409       1.6020        XLON     12:59:32      00029118443TRDU1 
1,508      1.6020        XLON     12:59:32      00029118444TRDU1 
1,722      1.6080        XLON     13:40:11      00029118522TRDU1 
1,828      1.6040        XLON     13:42:10      00029118529TRDU1 
1,707      1.6040        XLON     14:05:07      00029118571TRDU1 
1,777      1.6080        XLON     14:23:46      00029118665TRDU1 
1,927      1.6100        XLON     14:42:04      00029118981TRDU1 
1,776      1.6060        XLON     15:11:53      00029119092TRDU1 
286       1.6080        XLON     15:13:45      00029119101TRDU1 
294       1.6080        XLON     15:13:45      00029119102TRDU1 
266       1.6080        XLON     15:13:45      00029119103TRDU1 
1,691      1.6060        XLON     15:29:25      00029119251TRDU1 
1,766      1.6020        XLON     16:18:00      00029119446TRDU1 
2,154      1.6020        XLON     16:21:05      00029119478TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  337468 
EQS News ID:  1957501 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1957501&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.