Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2024 31-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC Interim results Trading update H1 2024 31 July 2024 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2024 Highlights Financial Results: -- Underlying loss before tax of GBP26.8 million (H2 2023: loss GBP33.0 million) is primarily driven by a lower net interest margin of 1.64% (H2 2023: 1.85%, Q2 2024 NIM of 1.74%) due to a transient higher cost of deposits at 2.18% following the successful deposit campaign in Q4 2023 (H2 2023:1.29%). -- Upgraded Guidance includes profitability during Q4 2024, mid-to-upper single digit RoTE in 2025, double digit RoTE in 2026 and mid-to-upper teens thereafter. This is driven by cost discipline, asset rotation and the mortgage portfolio sale. -- New stores: Began construction in Chester and signed lease in Gateshead. Looking for more new store sites in North of England and East Midlands. -- Total underlying operating expenses reduced 6% or GBP17 million HoH to GBP255 million (H2 2023: GBP272 million) , with GBP80 million of annualised run-rate savings on track to be delivered by December 2024. -- Total net loans as at 30 June 2024 were GBP11.5 billion, down 6% compared to full year position (31 December 2023: GBP12.3 billion) as the bank strategically repositions its balance sheet towards higher yielding commercial, corporate, SME and specialist mortgage lending. -- Metro Bank has a solid credit approved commercial pipeline across H1 2024 equivalent to 116% of total new lending in 2023, with H1 2024 drawdowns c.81% of total new lending in 2023. -- Customer deposits of GBP15.7 billion at 30 June 2024, down GBP0.8 billion on February 2024 peak of c.GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion), reflecting the deliberate focus on reducing liquidity and cost of deposits. -- Metro Bank's MREL ratio was 22.2% as at 30 June 2024, up 20bps from 22.0% as at 31 December 2023, reflecting ongoing focus on capital management whilst optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital. Year-on-year MREL increased c.410bps from 18.1% as at 30 June 2023. On completion[1] of the mortgage sale, there is a pro forma improvement in Metro Bank's total capital plus MREL ratio of c.122bps from 22.2% to 23.4%, c.530bps higher than 30 June 2023. Post-period end developments: -- GBP2.5 billion mortgage portfolio sale, announced post-period end, with the transaction earnings, NIM and capital ratio accretive. The additional lending capacity created by this sale enables a continued shift into higher yielding assets. -- TFSME to be repaid from proceeds of mortgage sale eliminating any industry wide deposit funding headwinds going forward. Upgraded Guidance: -- Expect return to profitability during Q4 2024 -- RoTE guidance increased to mid-to-upper single digit in 2025, double digit in 2026 and mid-to-upper teens thereafter -- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation, and expect NIMs in 2024, 2025 and 2026 to be approaching 2.50%, 3.25% and 4.00% respectively -- Continued cost discipline and control, with cost to income ratios in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be approaching 70%, 60% and 50% respectively

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"Metro Bank has made significant underlying progress during the first half of 2024. We have built real momentum in credit approved pipelines across commercial, corporate and SME lending, whilst expanding spreads in retail mortgages and repricing deposits. At the same time, our continued cost discipline is creating a simpler, more agile bank that is fit for the future."

"Our upgraded guidance today reflects progress against our strategy, including the recent residential mortgage portfolio sale. We expect these actions to positively impact on our balance sheet in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, delivering a return to profitability."

"We look to the future with renewed confidence, as we continue to strengthen and deepen our people-people banking and relationship-led services in areas our FANS value the most."

Key Financials

30 Jun 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 H2 2023 2023 H1 2023 Assets GBP21,489 GBP22,245 (3%) GBP21,747 (1%) Loans GBP11,543 GBP12,297 (6%) GBP12,572 (8%) Deposits GBP15,726 GBP15,623 1% GBP15,529 1% Loan to deposit ratio 73% 79% (6pp) 81% (8pp) CET1 capital ratio 12.9% 13.1% (20bps) 10.4% 250bps Total capital ratio (TCR) 15.0% 15.1% (10bps) 13.2% 180bps MREL ratio1 22.2% 22.0% 20bps 18.1% 410bps Liquidity coverage ratio 365% 332% 33pp 214% 151pp H1 H2 Change from H1 Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 H2 2023 2023 H1 2023 Total underlying revenue2 GBP234.0 GBP260.9 (10%) GBP285.6 (18%) Underlying profit/(loss) before tax3 (GBP26.8) (GBP33.0) 19% GBP16.1 (266%) Statutory profit/(loss) before tax (GBP33.5) GBP15.1 (322%) GBP15.4 (318%) Net interest margin 1.64% 1.85% (21bps) 2.14% (50bps) Lending yield 5.18% 4.91% 27bps 4.50% 68bps Cost of deposits 2.18% 1.29% 89bps 0.66% 152bps Cost of risk 0.10% 0.34% (24bps) 0.18% (8bps) Underlying EPS (3.9p) (12.2p) 8.3p 7.8p (11.7p) Tangible book value per share GBP1.37 GBP1.40 (2%) GBP4.42 (69%) 1. The mortgage portfolio sale has been excluded from this figure. Pro forma on completion of theresidential mortgage portfolio sale is estimated to result in a 23.4% total capital plus MREL ratio. Completion ofthe transaction is conditional on a satisfactory response from the Competition & Markets Authority 2. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund. 3. Underlying loss before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment and write-off ofproperty, plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, costs incurred aspart of the holding company insertion and costs of the capital raise and refinancing in H2 2023.

Financial performance for the half year ended 30 June 2023

Deposits

30 Jun 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from GBP in millions 2024 2023 H2 2023 2023 H1 2023 Demand: current accounts GBP5,662 GBP5,696 (1%) GBP7,106 (20%) Demand: savings accounts GBP8,108 GBP7,827 4% GBP7,218 12% Fixed term: savings accounts GBP1,956 GBP2,100 (7%) GBP1,205 62% Deposits from customers GBP15,726 GBP15,623 1% GBP15,529 1% Deposits from customers includes: Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships) GBP7,170 GBP7,235 (1%) GBP5,647 27% SMEs4 GBP4,224 GBP3,782 12% GBP5,066 (17%) GBP11,394 GBP11,017 3% GBP10,713 6% Retail partnerships GBP1,734 GBP1,708 2% GBP1,910 (9%) Commercial customers (excluding SMEs4) GBP2,598 GBP2,898 (10%) GBP2,906 (11%) GBP4,332 GBP4,606 (6%) GBP4,816 (10%) 4. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits less than EUR1 million. -- Customer deposits reduced by 1% at H1 2024 to GBP15.7 billion, down GBP0.8 billion on February 2024 peak of GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus on reducing liquidity and cost of deposits. The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Fixed term deposits have increased 62% year-on-year reflecting the success of the Q4 2023 deposit campaign. -- Cost of deposits was 2.18% for H1 2024 (H2 2023: 1.29%) reflecting the impact of the deposit campaign in Q4 2023. Monthly cost of deposits has been reducing since its peak in February 2024 and is 2.12% in Q2 2024. -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and Metro Bank has changed store hours and reprioritised in-store services to align with customer activity. -- Metro Bank plans to open two new stores in Q2 2025 in Chester and Gateshead for further market coverage in the North of England. Locations are being prioritised to support Metro Bank's commercial, corporate and SME

