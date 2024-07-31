Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
31.07.24
08:06 Uhr
0,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4960,54009:44
Dow Jones News
31.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2024

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2024 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2024 
31-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Interim results 
Trading update H1 2024 
31 July 2024 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
Interim results for half year ended 30 June 2024 
 
Highlights 
Financial Results: 
   -- Underlying loss before tax of GBP26.8 million (H2 2023: loss GBP33.0 million) is primarily driven by a lower 
  net interest margin of 1.64% (H2 2023: 1.85%, Q2 2024 NIM of 1.74%) due to a transient higher cost of deposits at 
  2.18% following the successful deposit campaign in Q4 2023 (H2 2023:1.29%). 
 
   -- Upgraded Guidance includes profitability during Q4 2024, mid-to-upper single digit RoTE in 2025, double 
  digit RoTE in 2026 and mid-to-upper teens thereafter. This is driven by cost discipline, asset rotation and the 
  mortgage portfolio sale. 
 
   -- New stores: Began construction in Chester and signed lease in Gateshead. Looking for more new store sites 
  in North of England and East Midlands. 
 
   -- Total underlying operating expenses reduced 6% or GBP17 million HoH to GBP255 million (H2 2023: GBP272 million) 
  , with GBP80 million of annualised run-rate savings on track to be delivered by December 2024. 
 
   -- Total net loans as at 30 June 2024 were GBP11.5 billion, down 6% compared to full year position (31 
  December 2023: GBP12.3 billion) as the bank strategically repositions its balance sheet towards higher yielding 
  commercial, corporate, SME and specialist mortgage lending. 
 
   -- Metro Bank has a solid credit approved commercial pipeline across H1 2024 equivalent to 116% of total new 
  lending in 2023, with H1 2024 drawdowns c.81% of total new lending in 2023. 
 
   -- Customer deposits of GBP15.7 billion at 30 June 2024, down GBP0.8 billion on February 2024 peak of c.GBP16.5 
  billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion), reflecting the deliberate focus on reducing liquidity and cost of 
  deposits. 
 
   -- Metro Bank's MREL ratio was 22.2% as at 30 June 2024, up 20bps from 22.0% as at 31 December 2023, 
  reflecting ongoing focus on capital management whilst optimising risk-adjusted returns on regulatory capital. 
  Year-on-year MREL increased c.410bps from 18.1% as at 30 June 2023. On completion[1] of the mortgage sale, there is 
  a pro forma improvement in Metro Bank's total capital plus MREL ratio of c.122bps from 22.2% to 23.4%, c.530bps 
  higher than 30 June 2023. 
 
Post-period end developments: 
   -- GBP2.5 billion mortgage portfolio sale, announced post-period end, with the transaction earnings, NIM and 
  capital ratio accretive. The additional lending capacity created by this sale enables a continued shift into higher 
  yielding assets. 
 
   -- TFSME to be repaid from proceeds of mortgage sale eliminating any industry wide deposit funding headwinds 
  going forward. 
Upgraded Guidance: 
   -- Expect return to profitability during Q4 2024 
   -- RoTE guidance increased to mid-to-upper single digit in 2025, double digit in 2026 and mid-to-upper teens 
  thereafter 
   -- Continued NIM expansion driven by asset rotation, and expect NIMs in 2024, 2025 and 2026 to be 
  approaching 2.50%, 3.25% and 4.00% respectively 
   -- Continued cost discipline and control, with cost to income ratios in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be 
  approaching 70%, 60% and 50% respectively

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said:

"Metro Bank has made significant underlying progress during the first half of 2024. We have built real momentum in credit approved pipelines across commercial, corporate and SME lending, whilst expanding spreads in retail mortgages and repricing deposits. At the same time, our continued cost discipline is creating a simpler, more agile bank that is fit for the future."

"Our upgraded guidance today reflects progress against our strategy, including the recent residential mortgage portfolio sale. We expect these actions to positively impact on our balance sheet in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, delivering a return to profitability."

"We look to the future with renewed confidence, as we continue to strengthen and deepen our people-people banking and relationship-led services in areas our FANS value the most."

Key Financials 

30 Jun 31 Dec Change from 30 Jun Change from 
GBP in millions       2024  2023  H2 2023   2023  H1 2023 
 
Assets          GBP21,489 GBP22,245 (3%)    GBP21,747 (1%) 
Loans           GBP11,543 GBP12,297 (6%)    GBP12,572 (8%) 
Deposits         GBP15,726 GBP15,623 1%     GBP15,529 1% 
Loan to deposit ratio   73%   79%   (6pp)    81%   (8pp) 
 
CET1 capital ratio    12.9%  13.1%  (20bps)   10.4%  250bps 
Total capital ratio (TCR) 15.0%  15.1%  (10bps)   13.2%  180bps 
MREL ratio1        22.2%  22.0%  20bps    18.1%  410bps 
Liquidity coverage ratio 365%  332%  33pp    214%  151pp 
                   H1   H2   Change from H1   Change from 
GBP in millions            2024  2023  H2 2023   2023  H1 2023 
 
Total underlying revenue2      GBP234.0 GBP260.9 (10%)    GBP285.6 (18%) 
Underlying profit/(loss) before tax3 (GBP26.8) (GBP33.0) 19%     GBP16.1 (266%) 
Statutory profit/(loss) before tax  (GBP33.5) GBP15.1  (322%)   GBP15.4 (318%) 
Net interest margin         1.64%  1.85%  (21bps)   2.14% (50bps) 
Lending yield            5.18%  4.91%  27bps    4.50% 68bps 
Cost of deposits           2.18%  1.29%  89bps    0.66% 152bps 
Cost of risk             0.10%  0.34%  (24bps)   0.18% (8bps) 
Underlying EPS            (3.9p) (12.2p) 8.3p    7.8p  (11.7p) 
Tangible book value per share    GBP1.37  GBP1.40  (2%)    GBP4.42 (69%) 1. The mortgage portfolio sale has been excluded from this figure. Pro forma on completion of theresidential mortgage portfolio sale is estimated to result in a 23.4% total capital plus MREL ratio. Completion ofthe transaction is conditional on a satisfactory response from the Competition & Markets Authority 2. Underlying revenue excludes grant income recognised relating to the Capability & Innovation fund. 3. Underlying loss before tax is an alternative performance measure and excludes impairment and write-off ofproperty, plant & equipment (PPE) and intangible assets, transformation costs, remediation costs, costs incurred aspart of the holding company insertion and costs of the capital raise and refinancing in H2 2023.

Investor presentation

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held at 9AM (UK time) on 31 July 2024. The presentation will be webcast on:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/metrobank-jul24/

For those wishing to dial-in:

From the UK dial: 0800 358 1035

From the US dial: +1 855 979 6654

Access code: 191899

Other global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=67110

Financial performance for the half year ended 30 June 2023

Deposits 

30 Jun  31 Dec  Change from   30 Jun  Change from 
GBP in millions 
                             2024   2023   H2 2023     2023   H1 2023 
 
Demand: current accounts                 GBP5,662  GBP5,696  (1%)      GBP7,106  (20%) 
Demand: savings accounts                 GBP8,108  GBP7,827  4%       GBP7,218  12% 
Fixed term: savings accounts               GBP1,956  GBP2,100  (7%)      GBP1,205  62% 
Deposits from customers                 GBP15,726  GBP15,623  1%       GBP15,529  1% 
 
Deposits from customers includes: 
Retail customers (excluding retail partnerships)     GBP7,170  GBP7,235  (1%)      GBP5,647  27% 
SMEs4                          GBP4,224  GBP3,782  12%       GBP5,066  (17%) 
                             GBP11,394  GBP11,017  3%       GBP10,713  6% 
Retail partnerships                   GBP1,734  GBP1,708  2%       GBP1,910  (9%) 
Commercial customers (excluding SMEs4)          GBP2,598  GBP2,898  (10%)      GBP2,906  (11%) 
                             GBP4,332  GBP4,606  (6%)      GBP4,816  (10%) 
 
 
 4. SME defined as enterprises which employ fewer than 250 persons and which have an annual turnover not 
  exceeding EUR50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding EUR43 million and have aggregate deposits 
  less than EUR1 million. 
 
   -- Customer deposits reduced by 1% at H1 2024 to GBP15.7 billion, down GBP0.8 billion on February 2024 peak of 
  GBP16.5 billion (31 December 2023: GBP15.6 billion) reflecting the deliberate focus on reducing liquidity and cost of 
  deposits. The core customer deposit base continues to be predominantly Retail and SME. Fixed term deposits have 
  increased 62% year-on-year reflecting the success of the Q4 2023 deposit campaign. 
   -- Cost of deposits was 2.18% for H1 2024 (H2 2023: 1.29%) reflecting the impact of the deposit campaign in 
  Q4 2023. Monthly cost of deposits has been reducing since its peak in February 2024 and is 2.12% in Q2 2024. 
 
   -- Stores remain a key element to the Group's service offering and Metro Bank has changed store hours and 
  reprioritised in-store services to align with customer activity. 
   -- Metro Bank plans to open two new stores in Q2 2025 in Chester and Gateshead for further market coverage 
  in the North of England. Locations are being prioritised to support Metro Bank's commercial, corporate and SME

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.