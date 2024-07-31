

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food products company Danone (DANOY.PK) on Wednesday reported that its net income, Group share, for the half year rose 11.5 percent to 1.219 billion euros from 1.093 billion euros, and earnings per share grew 11.6 percent to 1.89 euros from 1.70 euros last year.



The Group's recurring net income, Group share, rose 2.6 percent to 1.162 billion euros from 1.133 billion euros and the corresponding recurring earnings per share also increased by 2.6 percent to 1.80 euros from 1.76 euros last year.



In first half of 2024, consolidated net sales slid by 2.9 percent to 13.757 billion euros, reflecting negative impact from scope and forex, and a positive contribution of hyperinflation. Sales was up 4.0 percent on a like-for-like basis, with a balanced contribution from volume/mix and price, with all segments contributing.



Looking ahead to the full year 2024, Danone confirmed its guidance, and said it continues to expect like-for-like sales growth between 3 and 5 percent, with moderate improvement in recurring operating margin.



