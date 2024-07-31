

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 98.59 against the yen and nearly a 5-month low of 1.6700 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 99.89 and 1.6539, respectively.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slid to a 3-month low of 0.6479, nearly a 4-week low of 1.0969 and nearly a 3-month low of 0.8973 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6537, 1.072 and 0.9052, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 97.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback, 1.06 against the kiwi and 0.88 against the loonie.



