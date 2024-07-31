

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (AMADF.PK), a Spanish software solutions provider for the travel and tourism industry, on Wednesday reported that its second-quarter profit climbed 20.8 percent to 336.1 million euros from last year's 278.3 million euros.



Adjusted profit was 358.9 million euros, compared to last year's 287.2 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.82 euro, compared to 0.64 euro a year earlier.



Operating income increased 18.1 percent from last year to 449 million euros, and operating income margin improved to 28.9 percent from last year's 27.5 percent.



EBITDA grew 15.8 percent to 621 million euros.



Group revenue increased 12.7 percent to 1.56 billion euros from 1.38 billion euros a year ago.



Luis Maroto, President & CEO of Amadeus, said, 'We continued to grow at a double-digit pace throughout the first half of the year and we remain confident in our outlook for 2024.'



