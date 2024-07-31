Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31
[31.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|16,003,600.00
|EUR
|0
|150,264,947.01
|9.3894
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|954,154.36
|94.6582
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,081,274.40
|107.6167
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|43,542.00
|USD
|0
|4,912,278.86
|112.817
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|36,959.00
|GBP
|0
|4,063,368.07
|109.9426
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|51,231.00
|EUR
|0
|5,397,943.09
|105.3648
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|21,789.00
|CHF
|0
|2,112,054.67
|96.9322
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|3,897,618.00
|EUR
|0
|39,033,304.94
|10.0147
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,501,463.00
|USD
|0
|16,027,320.45
|10.6745
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|749,970.00
|GBP
|0
|7,469,225.69
|9.9594
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|844,244.00
|USD
|0
|9,012,594.26
|10.6753
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|401,417,259.91
|105.0679
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|GBP
|0
|6,245,246.75
|9.961
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|66,650.00
|EUR
|0
|694,871.84
|10.4257
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,809,910.00
|EUR
|0
|18,714,386.19
|10.34
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|291,317.45
|10.4079
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.07.24
|IE000061JZE2
|891,028.00
|USD
|0
|9,239,969.02
|10.37