

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 6-day highs of 0.5927 against the U.S. dollar and 1.8262 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5903 and 1.8318, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 90.87 from a recent 6-month low of 89.57.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 1.80 against the euro and 91.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX