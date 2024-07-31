DJ Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc (FEDF LN) Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 116.2161 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4939564 CODE: FEDF LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN Sequence No.: 337514 EQS News ID: 1957657 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

