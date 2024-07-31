DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (SP5G LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 184.3242 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 650837 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 337662 EQS News ID: 1957963 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 31, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)