

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from recent highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to 166.56 against the euro and 197.62 against the pound, from a recent near 3-month highs of 164.17 and 194.75, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 153.89 and 174.24 from a recent near 4-month high of 151.63 and a 2-month high of 172.09, respectively.



The yen slipped to 111.16 against the Canadian dollar, from a recent near 5-month high of 109.55.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 173.00 against the euro, 204.00 against the pound, 156.00 against the greenback, 180.00 against the franc and 116.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX