

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) reported that its first half profit before tax declined to 36.5 million pounds from 37.8 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 8.3 pence compared to 8.0 pence. Pre-exceptional profit before tax was 47.3 million pounds, up 25% from prior year. Pre-exceptional EPS was 11.9 pence compared to 9.7 pence. First half revenue declined to 371.7 million pounds from 380.0 million pounds, prior year.



The Group expects full year pre-exceptional profit before tax of between 78 million pounds and 82 million pounds for 2024, ahead of current market expectations.



The Board declared a 9.7% increase in the interim dividend to 3.4 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 27 September 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 30 August 2024.



