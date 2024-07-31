DJ Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRUC LN) Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jul-2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.77 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1626890 CODE: PRUC LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUC LN Sequence No.: 337680 EQS News ID: 1958003 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

