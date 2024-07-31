Anzeige
31.07.2024 10:01 Uhr
DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (IQCY LN) 
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
31-Jul-2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 30-Jul-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.6617 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1347583 
CODE: IQCY LN 
ISIN: LU2037748345 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2037748345 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      IQCY LN 
Sequence No.:  337678 
EQS News ID:  1957999 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1957999&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2024 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
