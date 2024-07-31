Anzeige
31.07.2024 10:30 Uhr
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - PDMR Dealings

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - PDMR Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Director/PDMR Shareholding

31 July 2024

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

The Company was notified on 30 July 2024 that due to the completion of a compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares which took place on 25 July 2024, the following holdings of Ordinary Shares belonging to James Jordan (a Director of the Company) had reduced as follows:

Compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares

  • Holding prior to completion of the redemption: 39,124
  • Number of Ordinary Shares redeemed: 4,950
  • Price at which the Ordinary Shares were redeemed:US$4.08 per Ordinary Share

Following the compulsory redemption, James Jordan beneficially holds a total of 34,174 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website:www.jzcp.com

Hannah Hayward

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: sw171@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745385


