Mittwoch, 31.07.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366
ACCESSWIRE
31.07.2024 11:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transactions by Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer.

On 26 July 2024, Mr. Flynn acquired 20,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of £0.6477 per share.

On 29 July 2024, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 75,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.6390 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares


GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.64771

20,000


d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price


20,000

£0.64771

e.

Date of the transaction

26 July 2024

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Marc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares


GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.6390

75,000


d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price


75,000

£0.6390

e.

Date of the transaction

29 July 2024

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary


Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
