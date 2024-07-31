Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transactions by Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer.

On 26 July 2024, Mr. Flynn acquired 20,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of £0.6477 per share.

On 29 July 2024, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 75,000 Shares at an average approximate price of £0.6390 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0.64771 20,000

d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

20,000 £0.64771 e. Date of the transaction 26 July 2024 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Marc Bishop Lafleche 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0.6390 75,000

d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price

75,000 £0.6390 e. Date of the transaction 29 July 2024 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website: www.ecora-resources.com FTI Consulting +44(0) 20 3727 1000 Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com