

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD):



Earnings: $178 million in Q2 vs. -$131 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.42 in Q2 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Revenue: $3.171 billion in Q2 vs. $3.094 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,200 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.80 Full year revenue guidance: $12400 - $12500 Mln



