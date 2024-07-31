

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bunge Global SA (BG) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $70 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $622 million, or $4.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Bunge Global SA reported adjusted earnings of $248 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $13.24 billion from $15.05 billion last year.



Bunge Global SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



