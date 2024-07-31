Highlights (second-quarter 2024 versus second-quarter 2023, unless otherwise noted):

Reported revenues of $5.3 billion, up 13 percent; organic revenues* up 13 percent

GAAP operating margin up 70 bps; adjusted operating margin* up 140 bps

Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 21.1 percent, up 140 bps

GAAP continuing EPS of $3.33; adjusted continuing EPS* of $3.30, up 23 percent

Bookings* up 19 percent, led by Americas Commercial HVAC, up 21 percent

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.33 for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted continuing EPS was $3.30, up 23 percent.

Second-Quarter 2024 Results

Financial Comparisons Second-Quarter Continuing Operations

$, millions except EPS Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $5,340 $4,495 19% 19% Net Revenues $5,307 $4,705 13% 13% GAAP Operating Income $1,034 $885 17% GAAP Operating Margin 19.5% 18.8% 70 bps Adjusted Operating Income* $1,027 $849 21% Adjusted Operating Margin* 19.4% 18.0% 140 bps Adjusted EBITDA* $1,119 $927 21% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 21.1% 19.7% 140 bps GAAP Continuing EPS $3.33 $2.57 30% Adjusted Continuing EPS $3.30 $2.68 23% Pre-Tax Non-GAAP Adjustments, net** $(7.1) $15.3 $(22.4) **For details see table 2 and 3 of the news release.

"Our team around the world delivered strong performance in the second quarter, continuing our consistent track record of execution," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies. "Customers continue to choose our sustainable solutions, demonstrated by our exceptional bookings growth and backlog giving us good visibility for 2024 and into 2025.

"Given our strong first half performance and positive outlook, we are raising our full-year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance well above the high end of our prior range. With our purpose-driven strategy, proven business operating system and uplifting culture, we are well positioned to continue delivering leading growth among industrials and differentiated shareholder returns over the long term."

Highlights from the Second Quarter of 2024 (all comparisons against second-quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Delivered strong revenue, operating income, EBITDA and EPS growth.

Strong bookings of $5.3 billion, up 19 percent.

Backlog of $7.5 billion, including approximately $2.8 billion of Commercial HVAC backlog for 2025 and beyond, with $1 billion added in the second quarter.

Enterprise reported revenues and organic revenues were both up 13 percent. Approximately 1 percentage point related to acquisitions was offset by 1 percentage point of negative foreign exchange impact.

GAAP operating margin was up 70 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 140 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 140 basis points.

Strong volume growth, positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Second-Quarter Business Review (all comparisons against second-quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Americas Segment: innovates for customers in the North America and Latin America regions. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating, cooling and ventilation systems, building controls and solutions, energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $4,221.9 $3,422.9 23% 23% Net Revenues $4,290.9 $3,692.5 16% 16% GAAP Operating Income $912.1 $783.1 16% GAAP Operating Margin 21.3% 21.2% 10 bps Adjusted Operating Income $903.9 $732.6 23% Adjusted Operating Margin 21.1% 19.8% 130 bps Adjusted EBITDA $978.2 $791.3 24% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.8% 21.4% 140 bps

Strong bookings of $4.2 billion, up 23 percent, led by Commercial HVAC, up more than 20 percent.

Reported and organic revenues were both up 16 percent.

GAAP operating margin was up 10 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 130 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 140 basis points.

Strong volume growth, positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment: innovates for customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The EMEA segment encompasses heating, cooling and ventilation systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $669.4 $610.0 10% 10% Net Revenues $645.3 $617.6 4% 5% GAAP Operating Income $120.7 $101.1 19% GAAP Operating Margin 18.7% 16.4% 230 bps Adjusted Operating Income $121.0 $108.0 12% Adjusted Operating Margin 18.8% 17.5% 130 bps Adjusted EBITDA $131.0 $117.8 11% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.3% 19.1% 120 bps

Bookings were up 10 percent, led by Commercial HVAC, up 20 percent.

Reported revenues were up 4 percent, including approximately 1 percentage point related to acquisitions offset by 2 percentage points of negative foreign exchange impact. Organic revenues were up 5 percent.

GAAP operating margin was up 230 basis points; adjusted operating margin was up 130 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 120 basis points.

Strong volume growth, positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Asia Pacific Segment: innovates for customers throughout the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific segment encompasses heating, cooling and ventilation systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings and transport refrigeration systems and solutions.

$, millions Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y-O-Y Change Organic Y-O-Y

Change Bookings $448.8 $461.9 (3)% flat Net Revenues $371.2 $394.6 (6)% (3)% GAAP Operating Income $89.3 $82.3 9% GAAP Operating Margin 24.1% 20.9% 320 bps Adjusted Operating Income $89.3 $82.7 8% Adjusted Operating Margin 24.1% 21.0% 310 bps Adjusted EBITDA $94.8 $86.6 9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.5% 21.9% 360 bps

Organic bookings were flat.

Reported revenues were down 6 percent, including approximately 3 percentage points of negative foreign exchange impact. Organic revenues were down 3 percent.

GAAP operating margin was up 320 basis points, adjusted operating margin was up 310 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin was up 360 basis points.

Positive price realization and productivity more than offset inflation. The Company also continued high levels of business reinvestment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

$, millions Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y-O-Y Change Cash From Continuing Operating Activities Y-T-D $959 $548 $411 Free Cash Flow Y-T-D* $810 $427 $383 Working Capital/Revenue* 4.2% 6.3% (210) bps Cash Balance June 30** $1,326 $664 $662 Debt Balance June 30 $5,268 $5,027 $241 **Includes short-term investments of $451 million.

Through June 30, 2024, cash flow from continuing operating activities was $959 million and free cash flow was $810 million.

Year-to-date through July, the Company deployed or committed approximately $1.2 billion of capital including $379 million for dividends, approximately $100 million for M&A and $731 million for share repurchases.

The Company expects to continue to pay a competitive and growing dividend and to deploy 100 percent of excess cash to shareholders over time.

Raising Full-Year 2024 Revenue and EPS Guidance

The Company expects full-year reported and organic revenue growth of approximately 10 percent; reported revenue growth includes approximately 1 percentage point of M&A offset by approximately 1 percentage point of negative foreign exchange.

The Company expects GAAP and adjusted continuing EPS for full-year 2024 of approximately $10.80.

Table 1 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues 5,307.4 4,704.7 9,523.0 8,370.6 Cost of goods sold (3,371.9 (3,120.3 (6,127.6 (5,642.7 Selling and administrative expenses (901.3 (699.0 (1,727.4 (1,385.7 Operating income 1,034.2 885.4 1,668.0 1,342.2 Interest expense (57.5 (61.6 (115.5 (119.2 Other income/(expense), net (4.1 (57.4 (29.2 (66.8 Earnings before income taxes 972.6 766.4 1,523.3 1,156.2 Provision for income taxes (205.8 (169.6 (311.3 (242.8 Earnings from continuing operations 766.8 596.8 1,212.0 913.4 Discontinued operations, net of tax (6.9 (6.1 (12.3 (11.6 Net earnings 759.9 590.7 1,199.7 901.8 Less: Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.6 (4.5 (8.1 (8.5 Net earnings attributable to Trane Technologies plc 755.3 586.2 1,191.6 893.3 Amounts attributable to Trane Technologies plc ordinary shareholders: Continuing operations 762.2 592.3 1,203.9 904.9 Discontinued operations (6.9 (6.1 (12.3 (11.6 Net earnings 755.3 586.2 1,191.6 893.3 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Trane Technologies plc ordinary shareholders: Continuing operations 3.33 2.57 5.25 3.92 Discontinued operations (0.03 (0.02 (0.05 (0.05 Net earnings 3.30 2.55 5.20 3.87 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 228.7 230.3 229.1 230.9

Table 2 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 For the six months ended June 30, 2024 As As As As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Reported Adjustments Adjusted Net revenues 5,307.4 5,307.4 9,523.0 9,523.0 Operating income 1,034.2 (7.1 (a,b,c,d) 1,027.1 1,668.0 (1.3 (a,b,c,d) 1,666.7 Operating margin 19.5 19.4 17.5 17.5 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 972.6 (7.1 (a,b,c,d) 965.5 1,523.3 (1.3 (a,b,c,d) 1,522.0 Provision for income taxes (205.8 (0.3 (e) (206.1 (311.3 (1.7 (e) (313.0 Tax rate 21.2 21.3 20.4 20.6 Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc 762.2 (7.4 (f) 754.8 1,203.9 (3.0 (f) 1,200.9 Diluted earnings per common share Continuing operations 3.33 (0.03 3.30 5.25 (0.01 5.24 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 228.7 228.7 229.1 229.1 Detail of Adjustments: (a) Restructuring costs (COGS SG&A) 0.8 5.5 (b) Legacy legal liability (SG&A) 0.6 1.7 (c) M&A transaction costs (SG&A) 0.4 0.4 (d) Non-cash adjustments for contingent consideration (SG&A) (8.9 (8.9 (e) Tax impact of adjustments (a,b,c) (0.3 (1.7 (f) Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc (7.4 (3.0 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on cost of goods sold 0.6 0.6 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on selling administrative expenses (7.7 (1.9 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on operating income (7.1 (1.3

Table 3 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended June 30, 2023 For the six months ended June 30, 2023 As As As As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Reported Adjustments Adjusted Net revenues 4,704.7 4,704.7 8,370.6 8,370.6 Operating income 885.4 (36.9 (a,b,c,d,e) 848.5 1,342.2 (21.3 (a,b,c,d,e) 1,320.9 Operating margin 18.8 18.0 16.0 15.8 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 766.4 15.3 (a,b,c,d,e,f) 781.7 1,156.2 30.9 (a,b,c,d,e,f) 1,187.1 Benefit (Provision) for income taxes (169.6 9.1 (g) (160.5 (242.8 6.2 (g) (236.6 Tax rate 22.1 20.5 21.0 19.9 Earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc 592.3 24.4 (h) 616.7 904.9 37.1 (h) 942.0 Diluted earnings per common share Continuing operations 2.57 0.11 2.68 3.92 0.16 4.08 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 230.3 230.3 230.9 230.9 Detail of Adjustments: (a) Non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration (SG&A) (52.0 (49.3 (b) Acquisition inventory step-up and backlog amortization (COGS SG&A) 7.5 10.1 (c) Restructuring costs (COGS SG&A) 1.5 7.8 (d) Transformation costs (SG&A) 1.3 2.4 (e) M&A transaction costs (SG&A) 4.8 7.7 (f) Impairment of equity investment (OIOE) 52.2 52.2 (g) Tax impact of adjustments (a,b,c,d,e) 9.1 6.2 (h) Impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations attributable to Trane Technologies plc 24.4 37.1 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on cost of goods sold 4.0 12.2 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on selling administrative expenses (40.9 (33.5 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on operating income (36.9 (21.3 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on other income (expense), net 52.2 52.2 Pre-tax impact of adjustments on earnings from continuing operations 15.3 30.9

Table 4 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended

June 30, 2024 For the quarter ended

June 30, 2023 As Reported Margin As Reported Margin Americas Net revenues 4,290.9 3,692.5 Segment operating income 912.1 21.3 783.1 21.2 Restructuring/Other (a) (8.2 (0.2 (50.5 (1.4 Adjusted operating income 903.9 21.1 732.6 19.8 Depreciation and amortization (b) 76.5 1.8 64.7 1.8 Other income/(expense), net (c) (2.2 (0.1 (6.0 (0.2 Adjusted EBITDA * 978.2 22.8 791.3 21.4 Europe, Middle East Africa Net revenues 645.3 617.6 Segment operating income 120.7 18.7 101.1 16.4 Restructuring/Other (d) 0.3 0.1 6.9 1.1 Adjusted operating income 121.0 18.8 108.0 17.5 Depreciation and amortization (e) 10.7 1.7 9.9 1.6 Other income/(expense), net (0.7 (0.2 (0.1 Adjusted EBITDA * 131.0 20.3 117.8 19.1 Asia Pacific Net revenues 371.2 394.6 Segment operating income 89.3 24.1 82.3 20.9 Restructuring/Other (f) 0.4 0.1 Adjusted operating income 89.3 24.1 82.7 21.0 Depreciation and amortization (g) 4.4 1.1 4.6 1.2 Other income/(expense), net 1.1 0.3 (0.7 (0.3 Adjusted EBITDA * 94.8 25.5 86.6 21.9 Corporate Unallocated corporate expense (87.9 (81.1 Restructuring/Other (h) 0.8 6.3 Adjusted corporate expense (87.1 (74.8 Depreciation and amortization 4.6 4.3 Other income/(expense), net (2.3 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA * (84.8 (68.9 Total Company Net revenues 5,307.4 4,704.7 Operating income 1,034.2 19.5 885.4 18.8 Restructuring/Other (a,d,f,h) (7.1 (0.1 (36.9 (0.8 Adjusted operating income 1,027.1 19.4 848.5 18.0 Depreciation and amortization (b,e,g) 96.2 1.8 83.5 1.8 Other income/(expense), net (c) (4.1 (0.1 (5.2 (0.1 Adjusted EBITDA * 1,119.2 21.1 926.8 19.7 *Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-6 in the Earnings Release for definitions. (a) Restructuring/Other within Americas includes ($8.9) million of a non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration in 2024. Restructuring/Other includes ($52) million non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration and acquisition inventory step-up and backlog amortization of $1.0 million in 2023. (b) Depreciation and amortization within Americas excludes $0.1 million of acquisition backlog amortization, which has been accounted for in the Restructuring/Other line in 2023. (c) Other income/(expense), net within Americas excludes $52.2 million of impairment of an equity investment in 2023. (d) Restructuring/Other within EMEA includes acquisition inventory step-up and backlog amortization of $6.1 million in 2023. (e) Depreciation and amortization within EMEA excludes acquisition backlog amortization of $4.4 million, which has been accounted for in the Restructuring/Other line in 2023. (f) Restructuring/Other within Asia Pacific includes acquisition backlog amortization of $0.4 million in 2023. (g) Depreciation and amortization within Asia Pacific excludes $0.4 million of acquisition backlog amortization, which has been accounted for in the Restructuring/Other line in 2023. (h) Other within Corporate includes $0.6 million and $0.4 million of legacy legal liability and M&A transaction costs, respectively, in 2024. Other within Corporate includes $1.3 million and $4.8 million of transformation and M&A transaction costs, respectively, in 2023.

Table 5 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP (In millions) UNAUDITED For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2023 Total Company Adjusted EBITDA 1,119.2 926.8 Less: items to reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net earnings attributable to Trane Technologies plc Depreciation and amortization (1) (96.2 (83.5 Interest expense (57.5 (61.6 Provision for income taxes (205.8 (169.6 Restructuring costs (0.8 (1.5 Transformation costs (1.3 M&A transaction costs (0.4 (4.8 Legacy legal liability (0.6 Non-cash adjustment for contingent consideration 8.9 52.0 Acquisition inventory step-up and backlog amortization (7.5 Impairment of equity investment (52.2 Discontinued operations, net of tax (6.9 (6.1 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.6 (4.5 Net earnings attributable to Trane Technologies plc 755.3 586.2 (1) Depreciation and amortization excludes acquisition backlog amortization of $4.9 million which has been included in the acquisition inventory step-up and backlog amortization line in 2023. *Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-6 in the Earnings Release for definitions.

Table 6 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) UNAUDITED June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 874.6 1,095.3 Short-term investments 451.2 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,433.3 2,956.8 Inventories 2,203.5 2,152.1 Other current assets 751.4 665.7 Total current assets 7,714.0 6,869.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,827.8 1,772.2 Goodwill 6,057.7 6,095.3 Intangible assets, net 3,351.6 3,439.8 Other noncurrent assets 1,248.1 1,214.7 Total assets 20,199.2 19,391.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 2,180.1 2,025.2 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,460.3 3,226.4 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 952.0 801.9 Total current liabilities 6,592.4 6,053.5 Long-term debt 4,316.2 3,977.9 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,323.0 2,343.5 Shareholders' Equity 6,967.6 7,017.0 Total liabilities and equity 20,199.2 19,391.9

Table 7 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In millions) UNAUDITED For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Earnings from continuing operations 1,212.0 913.4 Depreciation and amortization 187.7 168.2 Changes in assets and liabilities and other non-cash items (441.1 (533.5 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities 958.6 548.1 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operating activities (15.5 (15.6 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 943.1 532.5 Investing Activities Capital expenditures, net (156.7 (134.0 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (5.2 (506.2 Sales (purchases) of short-term investments, net (450.0 Other investing activities, net (14.7 (6.8 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (626.6 (647.0 Financing Activities Net proceeds from (payments of) debt 491.0 189.5 Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders (379.4 (341.4 Repurchase of ordinary shares (624.4 (300.0 Other financing activities, net 8.5 15.5 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (504.3 (436.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (32.9 (6.0 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (220.7 (556.9 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 1,095.3 1,220.5 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 874.6 663.6

Table 8 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Balance Sheet Metrics and Free Cash Flow ($ in millions) UNAUDITED June 30, June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net Receivables 3,433.3 3,199.8 2,956.8 Days Sales Outstanding 59.0 62.1 61.0 Net Inventory 2,203.5 2,355.8 2,152.1 Inventory Turns 6.1 5.3 5.5 Accounts Payable 2,180.1 2,176.9 2,025.2 Days Payable Outstanding 59.0 63.7 62.6 Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net cash flow provided by continuing operating activities 958.6 548.1 Capital expenditures (156.7 (134.0 Cash payments for restructuring 5.9 4.8 Legacy legal liability 1.7 M&A transaction costs 0.6 6.8 Transformation costs paid 1.2 Free cash flow 810.1 426.9 *Represents a non-GAAP measure, refer to pages 5-6 in the Earnings Release for definitions.

