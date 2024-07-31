Kexing Biopharm's Albumin-bound Paclitaxel Granted EU Market Approval

SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28 2024, Kexing Biopharm announced European Commission approval of Apexelsin®, the generic drug to Bristol Myers Squibb's and Celgene's Abraxane®(Nab-paclitaxel). Apexelsin® is developed by WhiteOak Pharmaceutical B.V. and Kexing Biopharm is in charge of the commercialization of this product out of US.

Nanoparticle albumin-bound paclitaxel offers significant advantages for clinical use, providing improved safety and higher patient compliance, compared to solvent-based paclitaxel and liposomal paclitaxel. It is widely accepted in the clinical setting and holds crucial value in oncology. Furthermore, the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines recommend it as a first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as a second-line option for breast cancer. Breast cancer is one of the common cancer types in women in the EU region, and there is a large market space for breast cancer treatment drugs.

In recent years, the Chinese pharmaceutical industry has embarked on a significant expansion into international markets. But actually, Kexing Biopharm began its international ventures 20 years ago with its core products. In recent years, the company has introduced more than a dozen high-quality Chinese medications to emerging markets, improving accessibility to medicines for local patients.

The approval of albumin-bound paclitaxel by the EU will enhance the company's competitiveness in the international pharmaceutical market. It also signifies that Kexing Biopharm, in addition to its long-established presence in emerging markets, is expanding its commercialization efforts into the European market. The EU market represents an important milestone in the company's overseas commercialization strategy. To date, Kexing Biopharm is proceeding with the registration of Apexelsin® in dozens of emerging market out of Europe. With the successful launch of this product in the EU, Kexing Biopharm will further expand its global sales reach, serving more patients and healthcare providers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kexing-biopharms-albumin-bound-paclitaxel-granted-eu-market-approval-302210954.html