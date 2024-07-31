

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):



Earnings: -$4 million in Q2 vs. $86 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q2 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $101 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.5 per share Revenue: $984 million in Q2 vs. $1.028 billion in the same period last year.



