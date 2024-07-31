

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bunge Global SA (BG) said, taking into account first half results and the current margin environment and forward curves, the company now expects full-year 2024 adjusted EPS of approximately $9.25. In April, the company anticipated 2024 adjusted EPS of approximately $9.00. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $9.46. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter earnings totaled $70 million, or $0.48 per share compared with $622 million, or $4.09 per share, in last year's second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.73 compared to $3.72. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $13.24 billion from $15.05 billion last year.



Shares of Bunge Global are down 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



