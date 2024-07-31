

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $26.97 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $28.96 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $36.93 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $1.136 billion from $860.57 million last year.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $26.97 Mln. vs. $28.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.136 Bln vs. $860.57 Mln last year.



