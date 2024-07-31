

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $59.1 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $45.2 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Generac Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.7 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $998.2 million from $1.0 billion last year.



Generac Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $59.1 Mln. vs. $45.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $998.2 Mln vs. $1.0 Bln last year.



