

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $918 million, or $5.62 per share. This compares with $1262 million, or $7.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.128 billion or $6.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $29.540 billion from $26.747 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



