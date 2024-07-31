Anzeige
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
31.07.24
10:05 Uhr
0,180 Euro
+0,006
+3,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1680,17814:16
0,1680,17814:15
Dow Jones News
31.07.2024 13:01 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Board Changes

DJ Petrofac Limited: BOARD CHANGES 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: BOARD CHANGES 
31-Jul-2024 / 11:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
31 July 2024 
 
BOARD CHANGES 
 
Petrofac announces today that Non-executive Directors Ayman Asfari and Francesca Di Carlo have notified the Board of 
their intention to step down from their duties and do so from today's date (31 July). 
Ayman Asfari co-founded Petrofac International in 1991 and has served as a Non-executive Director following his 
retirement as Group Chief Executive at the end of 2020. Ayman led the successful public listing of the Company in 2005 
and under his leadership Petrofac became established as a leading international service provider to the energy 
industry. 
Commenting, Petrofac Chair René Médori, said: "Today's announcement marks the end of more than three decades of 
extraordinary service from Ayman to the Group he co-founded. When he retired as CEO in 2020, Ayman committed to a 
two-year tenure as Non-executive Director and extended that term twice to continue to support the Board and management. 
Ayman leaves with our utmost respect and gratitude for his enormous contribution over more than 30 years. 
"Since joining the Board in 2019 Francesca has been able to deploy her significant experience to help shape and mature 
the rigorous governance and ethics regimes Petrofac has in place today. We sincerely thank Francesca for her 
contribution and wish her well in her recently appointed Chairperson role." 
Ayman Asfari said: "During my long career at Petrofac I have had the privilege of working with a great many inspiring, 
committed and collaborative people who helped turn the Group into an internationally recognised service provider to the 
energy industry. Throughout my service, and especially in recent years, I always counted on the resilience and support 
of a great team to help navigate the challenges and changes that we have faced. I am leaving behind an excellent 
leadership and a strong and supportive Board and I would like to thank them, and everyone at Petrofac for all they have 
given to the business and to me. I wish them every success for the future." 
As a result of the Board changes effected today, the Directors now sit on the following Board Committees as follows: 
Nominations Committee: René Médori (Chair), Sara Akbar, Matthias Bichsel, David Davies 
Audit Committee: David Davies (Chair), Matthias Bichsel, Sara Akbar 
Compliance & Ethics Committee: Sara Akbar (Chair), Matthias Bichsel, David Davies 
Remuneration Committee: Matthias Bichsel (Chair), Sara Akbar, David Davies 
Special Committee: Aidan de Brunner (Chair), Tareq Kawash, Afonso Reis e Sousa 
 
ENDS 
 
 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac: 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications and Culture 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac): 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  337726 
EQS News ID:  1958167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958167&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2024 06:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
