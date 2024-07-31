

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $29.90 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $14.23 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.3 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $312.27 million from $287.68 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $29.90 Mln. vs. $14.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $312.27 Mln vs. $287.68 Mln last year.



