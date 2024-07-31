BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 30 July 2024 were:

221.51p Capital only

222.01p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 41,339 ordinary shares on 30th July 2024, the Company has 74,570,342 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,790,963 shares which are held in Treasury.