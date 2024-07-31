

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $300.63 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $287.94 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $304.60 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.507 billion from $1.321 billion last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



